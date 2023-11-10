Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) Information Secretary Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said people of Pakistan are fed up with the current political culture and the IPP will emerge as a new political force in the upcoming elections. While talking to media persons she said the manifesto of the IPP was a roadmap for economic development of the country – ‘without any speed breaker.’

She said the new party had been registered with the Election Commission and its symbol was “Falcon”, adding the party had launched its mass contact drive. Headed by Jehangir Khan Tareen, the IPP is scheduled to hold a public rally on October 13 in Jhang followed by workers’ conventions in several cities of Punjab.

“Time has come to implement the slogan of the IPP for construction, development and prosperity of Pakistan,” she said, adding the manifesto of the party was like a passport for the poor towards prosperity.—APP