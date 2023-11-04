Samsung takes top spot in Pakistani mobile phone market, going neck to neck with Chinese competitors and the Samsung Galaxy A34 remained among top picks.

Samsung Galaxy A34, which is backed by MediaTek Dimensity 1080, saw sales gains.

The South Korean giant remains a forerunner in terms of mobile phones in Pakistani market however its phones become expensive due to sharp surge in taxes.

Pakistani government imposed various taxes on smartphones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and taxation varies based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

The heavy taxation raised the prices of mobile phones, the following are PTA taxes on Samsung A34 in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy A34 PTA Tax 2023

On Passport Rs9,780 On CNIC Rs11,800

Note: To get latest information about PTA taxes and regulations, please visit official site of PTA or contact customer service