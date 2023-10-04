Smartphone giant Samsung remains among the most selling phones in Pakistan and with huge demand, phone prices are flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including Galaxy A73 are becoming expensive.

Federal authorities imposed several taxes on gadgets including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan

Galaxy A73 was first launched at a price of Rs125,000, and the revised taxes on expensive phones bring 20 percent customs duty tax levied by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, and with other taxes its current price stands at Rs 197,999

Samsung Galaxy A73 Latest PTA Tax