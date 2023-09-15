Leading phone maker Samsung remains rakes in huge demand, and prices of phones are flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including Galaxy A24 are becoming expensive.

Pakistani authorities have imposed various taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and taxation varies based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

The heavy taxation soared prices of mobile phones, the following are PTA taxes on Samsung A24 in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy A24 PTA Tax 2023

On Passport Rs25,100 On CNIC Rs39,800

Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan

‎As of September 2023, the price of Samsung Galaxy A24 stands at Rs 79,999 in Pakistan.

Note: To get latest information about PTA taxes and regulations, please visit official site of PTA or contact customer service