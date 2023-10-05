Samsung remains the forerunner in terms of mobile phones in the Pakistani market and the South Korean tech giant has been leading among all the brands globally, in terms of market share.

Pakistani government imposed various taxes on smartphones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and taxation varies based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

The heavy taxation raised prices of mobile phones, the following are PTA taxes on Samsung A34 in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy A34 PTA Tax 2023

On Passport Rs32,150 On CNIC Rs47,900

Note: To get latest information about PTA taxes and regulations, please visit official site of PTA or contact customer service