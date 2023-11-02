Samsung continue to rule Android device market in Pakistan and parts of the world as South Korean company continues to push the envelope on innovation, and Samsung S22 and S22 Ultra are examples of its finest creation.

Samsung Galaxy S22 was launched at a price of Rs232,999, but the revised taxes on expensive phones, and customs duty levied by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority make it more expensive.

The imposition of heavy taxation on smartphones, especially on high-end devices, made devices costlier in Pakistan.

Federal authorities have slapped several taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

PTA Taxes on Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22 (8+128)

On Passport 83.464 On CNIC 99.322

Samsung Galaxy S22 (8+256)

On Passport 83.464 On CNIC 99,322

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8+128)

On Passport 66,712 On CNIC 79,387

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8+256)