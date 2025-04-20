Samiya Hijab’s private videos leaked on social media; All you need to know about scandal

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani showbiz stars and TikTok sensation have frequently been at center of video leak scandals, and the latest to fall victim is lifestyle influencer Samiya Hijab as her private and explicit videos were leaked online, causing a uproar among her fans.

Amid plethora of scandals, alleged private video of Samiya went viral, sparking widespread outrage among social media users. The clip shows her in an compromising condition, and it sent shockwaves. As situation continues to unfold, the authenticity of clip remains unknown,

With her video leaks and screenshots all over the internet, Samiya quickly responded to controversy, and called obscene clips fabricated. She said it was edited using AI tools to defame her.

Samiya Hijab Viral Video Leak

She also shared a clip, urging followers to report the video and accused her ex-boyfriend of being culprit behind the release. Samiya believes clip was shared online as part of personal vendetta and to damage her public image.

The viral leak of video fueled discussions about digital privacy, AI-generated misinformation, and risks faced by social media personalities. Samiya’s case highlights growing concern over deepfake technology, which can easily be used to manipulate videos and create false content.

In response to the defamation, Samiya announced her plans to take legal action. She intends to file a formal complaint with Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing, seeking justice and to clear her name.

Video Leaks Scandal in Pakistan

A fresh wave of controversy hit Pakistan’s social media landscape as several TikTok stars, including Minahil Malik, Sajal Malik, and Imsha Rehman, find themselves at center of leaked video scandals.

Sajal Malik

TV host Sajal Malik also faced similar ordeal as she fell victim to AI generated fake clips. A fake explicit video involving the influencer was circulated widely across social media platforms, igniting controversy and criticism.

Fans were quick to notice that it was Sajal but a girl who shares resemblance with her. However, some users accused Sajal of leaking the video herself for publicity—a claim strongly denied by her supporters.

Minahil Malik

Lately, Minahil Malik’s obscene clips were all over the internet. She shocked fans by announcing her departure from social media following the leak of inappropriate videos allegedly linked to her, but returned online.

Minahil maintained the videos were AI-generated fakes, the backlash took a heavy emotional toll. Before stepping away, she urged her followers to end the cycle of online hate and emphasized the importance of compassion. Her official exit marked the end of her public presence online.

Imsha Rehman Leaks

Another influencer, Imsha Rehman from GB Baltistan also saw her personal clips go viral without consent. Instead of staying silent, Imsha took a stand and filed an official complaint with the FIA.

These back-to-back incidents have raised alarm bells across Pakistan’s social media community. As deepfake and AI-generated content become increasingly sophisticated, influencers and public figures are calling for stronger legislation and better tools to protect their identities and reputations.

The cases of Minahil Malik, Sajal Malik, and Imsha Rehman underscore the urgency of addressing cyber exploitation and ensuring that those who misuse technology to defame or harm others are swiftly brought to justice.