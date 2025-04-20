AGL62.45▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)AIRLINK181.39▼ -2.38 (-0.01%)BOP11.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.27▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML43.73▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC125▼ -0.87 (-0.01%)FCCL46.18▲ 0.01 (0.00%)FFL15.66▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC142.77▼ -0.67 (0.00%)HUMNL13.24▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.53▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF65.51▲ 0.94 (0.01%)NBP87.21▲ 1.73 (0.02%)OGDC212.88▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)PAEL46.6▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.61▲ 0.18 (0.02%)PPL170.9▼ -0.84 (0.00%)PRL34.27▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC22.86▲ 0.47 (0.02%)SEARL94.95▲ 2.04 (0.02%)TELE7.21▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.18▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)TPLP9.91▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET20.93▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.55▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)UNITY27.36▼ -0.43 (-0.02%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

Pakistan beat Iran to lift Baba Guru Nanak Kabaddi Cup

Pakistan Beat Iran To Lift Baba Guru Nanak Kabaddi Cup
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Pakistan clinched the Sarsabz Baba Guru Nanak Kabaddi Cup by beating Iran here on Friday.

In the final of the tri-nation cap also featuring India, Pakistani Eagles defeated the Lions of Tarbaiz from Iran by a margin of 53–26.

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation President Chaudhry Shafay Hussain distributed the prizes among players of the victorious team.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it would have been even better if the final had been played between Pakistan and India.

Rana Sarwar, the secretary general of the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, said that the participation of international teams showed that Pakistan is a safe and welcoming destination for global sporting events.

Indian Kabaddi team travelled to Pakistan for a tournament after many years, reflecting a spirit of renewed regional engagement through sports.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan Super League, PSL 2025, Sports

Peshawar Zalmi storm past Multan Sultans to end winless run in PSL 2025

  • Sports

Former Head Coach Jason Gillespie compares Saim Ayub to Saeed Anwar

  • PSL 2025, Sports

Lahore Qalandars become second team with most 200 plus scores in PSL history

  • Sports

Four Pakistani players shine at Australian Junior Open Squash 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer