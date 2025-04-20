Pakistan beat Iran to lift Baba Guru Nanak Kabaddi Cup

LAHORE – Pakistan clinched the Sarsabz Baba Guru Nanak Kabaddi Cup by beating Iran here on Friday.

In the final of the tri-nation cap also featuring India, Pakistani Eagles defeated the Lions of Tarbaiz from Iran by a margin of 53–26.

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation President Chaudhry Shafay Hussain distributed the prizes among players of the victorious team.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it would have been even better if the final had been played between Pakistan and India.

Rana Sarwar, the secretary general of the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, said that the participation of international teams showed that Pakistan is a safe and welcoming destination for global sporting events.

Indian Kabaddi team travelled to Pakistan for a tournament after many years, reflecting a spirit of renewed regional engagement through sports.