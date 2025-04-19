AGL62.45▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)AIRLINK181.39▼ -2.38 (-0.01%)BOP11.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.27▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML43.73▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC125▼ -0.87 (-0.01%)FCCL46.18▲ 0.01 (0.00%)FFL15.66▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC142.77▼ -0.67 (0.00%)HUMNL13.24▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.53▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF65.51▲ 0.94 (0.01%)NBP87.21▲ 1.73 (0.02%)OGDC212.88▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)PAEL46.6▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.61▲ 0.18 (0.02%)PPL170.9▼ -0.84 (0.00%)PRL34.27▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC22.86▲ 0.47 (0.02%)SEARL94.95▲ 2.04 (0.02%)TELE7.21▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.18▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)TPLP9.91▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET20.93▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.55▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)UNITY27.36▼ -0.43 (-0.02%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

Sajal Malik’s ‘compromising’ video leaked online and fans are divided

Sajal Maliks Compromising Video Leaked Online And Fans Are Divided
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Sajal Malik, a prominent Pakistani TikTok star, has become the latest victim to a private video leak, following similar controversies involving celebrities like Kanwal Aftab, Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman, and Mathira.

The alleged intimate video, which has widely shared on social media without verification, shows the TikToker in compromising situation, sparking a controversy.

The authenticity of the video is yet to be determined. However her fans have condemned the breach of Sajal Malik’s privacy, saying such videos should not be posted online without her permission.

On the other hand, a section of social media believe that to social media influencer leaked the video herself in order to get more views and followers.

@sajal.malik96 sajal Malik interview #viraltiktok #foryou #viraltiktok #foryoupage #viralvideo ♬ original sound – Sajal malik

Who Leaked Sajal Malik’s Intimate Video

The intimate video of TikTok star Sajal Malik is being shared on social media widely while it is still unknown who first uploaded it.

The social media star has not shared any reaction following the controversy.

Who is Sajal Malik

Sajal Malik is a prominent Pakistani TikToker. She has 176.7K followers with over two million followers on TikTok.

She used to share different videos on the social media app besides holding live sessions to engage her followers.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Lifestyle

Anoushey Ashraf’s wedding festivities begin in Türkiye

  • Lifestyle

Song of Indian film Abir Gulaal featuring Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor to be launched in Dubai

  • Lifestyle

Hania Aamir raises temperature in sizzling Orange Saree; see viral pictures

  • Lifestyle

Hania Aamir wasting time by doing films in India: Nadia Khan

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer