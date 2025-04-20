AGL62.45▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)AIRLINK181.39▼ -2.38 (-0.01%)BOP11.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.27▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML43.73▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC125▼ -0.87 (-0.01%)FCCL46.18▲ 0.01 (0.00%)FFL15.66▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC142.77▼ -0.67 (0.00%)HUMNL13.24▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.53▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF65.51▲ 0.94 (0.01%)NBP87.21▲ 1.73 (0.02%)OGDC212.88▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)PAEL46.6▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.61▲ 0.18 (0.02%)PPL170.9▼ -0.84 (0.00%)PRL34.27▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC22.86▲ 0.47 (0.02%)SEARL94.95▲ 2.04 (0.02%)TELE7.21▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.18▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)TPLP9.91▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET20.93▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.55▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)UNITY27.36▼ -0.43 (-0.02%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

Punjab’s ex-CS elected as PHC’s BoC Chairperson

LAHORE – The Punjab Healthcare Commission’s Board of Commissioners has elected Punjab’s former chief secretary, Azam Suleman, as its Chairperson.

The decision was taken by the newly-constituted BoC at its first meeting held on Saturday. Justice (retd) Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah, Dr Mehmood Shoukat, Dr Nauman Tarif, Salman Ghani and Parveen Agha attended the meeting.

During his career as a civil servant, Azam Suleman served in important positions, including the Interior Secretary of Pakistan, Chief Secretary of Punjab, and the Punjab Ombudsman.

Azam Suleman thanked the Commissioners for their trust. He expressed optimism that the Board would further enhance the PHC’s performance through strategic initiatives. He said that the PHC’s progress would be driven by well-crafted strategies and sustained efforts.

Staff Report

