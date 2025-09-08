Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi announce to donate match fee to flood victims

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket team captain Salman Ali Agha on Monday dedicated the team’s triumph in the recently concluded tri-nation cricket series to the victims of devastating floods across the country.

The skipper along with star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi also announced that they would donate their entire match fee from the series to the national Flood Relief Fund.

The players’ gesture has drawn widespread appreciation as the fans praise their commitment to social responsibility. The authorities have welcomed their support, emphasizing the need for more collective efforts to provide immediate relief to flood-hit communities.

Salman Ali Agha said the victory was not just for the team or the nation’s cricket fans but also for those enduring hardship in flood-affected areas.

“We stand with our brothers and sisters during these difficult times. The soil of our homeland demands that we come forward unitedly to support those affected by the floods,” he stated.

Highlighting the importance of solidarity, Salman urged the public to join hands in relief efforts. “At a time when thousands are displaced and suffering, we as a nation must rise above and contribute to their rehabilitation. This is the least we can do for them,” he added.

Shaheen Shah Afridi echoed the sentiment, appealing to citizens to contribute generously to the relief fund.

“It is our duty to stand by our flood-affected brothers and sisters and help reduce their pain and suffering. Every contribution, big or small, can make a difference,” he added.