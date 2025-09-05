Punjab rivers in high flood as villages submerged in Multan, Bahawalpur

MULTAN – The flood situation across Punjab remains critical as all three major rivers – the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab – are flowing at dangerously high levels, resulting in widespread flooding and displacement.

In the Sutlej River, an extremely high flood has been recorded at Ganda Singh Wala, where water flow reached 327,000 cusecs. The Ravi River is facing an extremely high flood at Head Sidhnai, and a high-level flood at Head Balloki.

At Sulaimanki and Islam Headworks, floodwaters have caused several embankments to collapse, leading to widespread damage in four tehsils of Bahawalpur district. Riverine areas are now under floodwater, affecting agriculture, infrastructure, and local communities.

Water levels in the Chenab River have risen significantly at Head Khanki, Head Qadirabad, and Chiniot, increasing the threat of further flooding in central Punjab.

In Multan, the Shujabad Canal near Qasim Bela has exceeded its capacity by three times, leading to a dangerous overflow. The breach of the Shershah embankment has flooded several villages, and thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate to safer areas.

Authorities have deployed rescue teams and established relief camps in the affected regions. However, the continued rise in water levels remains a major concern for the local population and emergency services.

Meanwhile, the floodwater from all Punjab rivers is set to reach Panjnad today as Sindh braces for high floods in coming days.