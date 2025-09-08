Hundreds of villages submerge in South Punjab’s Muzaffargarh as Chenab flood worsens

MUZAFFARGARH – A high-level flood in the Chenab River inundated hundreds of villages in Muzaffargarh, forcing the large-scale evacuations to safer areas, the local police and rescue officials confirmed on Monday.

The police said that over 1,000 people were shifted to safe locations within the last 24 hours as rescue operations continued in Rangpur, Doaba, Sankee, Khan Garh, Waheelan Wali, Banda Ishaq and Azmatpur.

At least 32 rescue boats and eight police boats are currently engaged in the operation, alongside boats deployed by the Pakistan Army, Wildlife Department and private volunteers.

Meanwhile, Okara’s district administration reported that flood levels remain dangerously high in both the Ravi and Sutlej rivers. As a precautionary measure, summer vacations at all public and private schools in 32 villages have been extended until September 14.

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson stated that rivers across the province remain in spate. At Ganda Singh Wala, the Sutlej is at an exceptionally high flood level, while high flood has also been reported at Sulemanki.

The Chenab River at Khanki Headworks is experiencing low-level flooding, whereas the Ravi at Shahdara and the Sutlej at Head Sulaimanki are both in high flood. High flood conditions have also been confirmed at Head Sidhnai.

The PDMA warned that extremely high flood levels could persist in Punjab’s rivers until September 9, with additional inflows expected due to continuous rainfall in the upper catchment areas.