iPhone 16 Pro Max PTA approval charges – September 2025 Update

LAHORE – It is mandatory for those owning unregistered iPhone 16 Pro Max to get it approved from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to use all features of the device.

The PTA approval is necessary to curb illegal mobile phones used in Pakistan as such unapproved devices pose threat to national security.

An owner of the iPhone 16 Pro Max can check the status of the phone by sending its IMEI number to 8484. If its unapproved, he/she will need to visit the DIRBS portal and pay the certain duty/taxes to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

PTA Approval Service iPhone 16 Pro Max: Step-by-Step

Find the IMEI of your device pay dialing *#06# on your mobile phone to retrieve its 15-digit IMEI number.

Send the IMEI number as a text message to 8484.

The owner will get a reply indicating the device is compliant, non-compliant, or if it’s stolen one.

Visit the PTA’s DIRBS portal

Click on the “Sign Up” option and provide your personal information to get the log in.

PTA will send a verification link on your email or phone number to activate you account.

Get Log in by using email and password

Select “Registration of Mobile Device for Applicable Duty and Taxes”.

Choose your user type and your mobile operator.

Enter the IMEI number of your device.

Submit the registration details.

At this point, you will get the duty and tax details.

Pay the tax to get you iPhone 16 Pro Max registered.

iPhone 16 Pro Max PTA approval charges

According to details on Bank Alfalah website, the PTA approval of iPhone 16 Pro Max costs Rs175,399.

The bank also offers installment plans for PTA Approval Service. You can visit the bank or its website to get installment details.