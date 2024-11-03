Safe Kids App launched for online security of children in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Transworld, a leading internet and TV service provider in Pakistan, has joined hands with Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company, to enhance the online safety of children.

Kaspersky Safe Kids is an application that enables parents to monitor and manage their children’s digital activities.

With the spread of digital devices and extensive information available online, parents are increasingly concerned about how to protect their children from inappropriate content and excessive device use. Kaspersky Safe Kids is designed to make parental control effortless, offering an array of features to safeguard children in today’s digital world.

Kaspersky Safe Kids features include GPS Tracking to view children’s real-time location and Safe Areas to create a secure perimeter with a schedule specifying when the child should be inside it and sounding an alarm when the child leaves the area during the set time.

Reports on children’s applications and web usage allow parents to stay informed about their online activities. This cybersecurity solution also allows to setting of daily time limits for specific apps to prevent excessive screen time and device addiction.

Parents can ensure safe browsing by filtering inappropriate content – a feature that got top scores in AV-TEST and AV-Comparatives independent tests on successful blocking of adult content on the Windows platform.

Muneeb Rabbani, IT Director at Transworld Pakistan, said that the partnership allowed offering an effective and user-friendly solution for parents to protect their children from the risks of the online world.

Rashed Al Momani, Kaspersky’s General Manager in the Middle East and Pakistan said that the App will help parents make their children’s online activities safe and positive.