Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan ready for Australia challenge

MELBOURNE – Mohammad Rizwan’s first outing as white-ball captain will begin on Monday when Pakistan will take on hosts Australia in the three-match ODI series.

The first game will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, while the second ODI will begin on 8 November at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The both teams will then travel to Perth where the third ODI will take place on 10 November at the Perth Stadium.

The ODI series will be followed by three-match T20I series, which will be played on 14, 16 and 18 November.

Both sides last met in the 50-over format during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 20 where Australia defeated Pakistan by 62 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The last time both sides featured in a bilateral ODI series was in March/April 2022, when Australia visited Pakistan and the hosts won the series 2-1.

Pakistan have also announced their playing XI for the first ODI, with Muhammad Irfan Khan and Saim Ayub making their debut. 21-year-old Irfan has already featured in three T20Is for Pakistan, while he has played 24 List-A matches, scoring one century and three half-centuries.

Left-handed opening batter Saim has been a part of six Tests and 23 T20Is for Pakistan and has featured in 35 List-A matches accumulating 1,472 runs with the help of four centuries and seven half-centuries.

Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram and Haseebullah are the other uncapped players in the ODI squad.

Mohammad Rizwan: “We are ready to take on Australia in their backyard. We all know Australia are a very good side, and world champions, but we look forward to competing hard as we have a number of young and exciting players in our squad and it is their chance to grab the opportunities coming their way.

“We are scheduled to play a good number of ODIs before the next year’s ICC Champions Trophy back in Pakistan. The forthcoming series beginning with Australia, then Zimbabwe, South Africa and the home Tri-nation tournament will help us assemble a right combination going into the mega event at home”.

Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (captain/wicket-keeper), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain