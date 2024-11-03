Ideas 2024 To Begin In Karachi On November 19

KARACHI – The 12th edition of IDEAS-2024 is scheduled to begin at Karachi Expo Centre on November 19. The last exhibition was held in 2022.

The four days exhibition will include several activities and events including an impressive inauguration ceremony, an International Seminar on topics related to defence industries, B2B/B2G meetings and a tri-services Karachi Show at Nishan-e-Pakistan, sea view for visiting foreign dignities as well as for people of Karachi.

A continuous success story since the year 2000; this year IDEAS is likely to surpass all previous editions participation; in terms of the number of defence exhibitors and foreign delegates attending the event.

IDEAS-2024 is truly one of the largest defence exhibitions of the region; where exhibitors from around the world showcase their defence-related products and equipment.