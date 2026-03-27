Saba Hameed speaks out on daughter Meesha Shafi’s case against Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD – Renowned Pakistani actress Saba Hameed, mother of singer Meesha Shafi, has broken her silence on the ongoing legal battle between her daughter and fellow singer Ali Zafar.

The controversy dates back to April 2018, when Meesha Shafi accused Ali Zafar of harassment. Ali Zafar and his family have consistently denied the allegations, calling them an attempt to defame the singer.

Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi were close friends since their college days and were often seen together at social events. They had also collaborated professionally, appearing together in Ali Zafar’s song “Chal Dil Mere.”

The harassment case has now been in court for eight years. Saba Hameed has recently been representing her daughter in court, as Meesha Shafi currently resides in Canada.

During a recent court appearance, Ali Zafar and his wife Ayesha Fazli were seen leaving the courthouse. The case has attracted widespread attention on social media, where users continue to discuss the defamation lawsuit Ali Zafar filed against Meesha Shafi, now being pursued legally by Saba Hameed on her daughter’s behalf.

Speaking briefly to reporters outside the court, Saba Hameed said, “The case is ongoing in court, so I cannot comment in detail. Everyone knows what has been happening over the past eight years, but we have not backed down and will continue to follow it.”