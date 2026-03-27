Google aunches AI-based audio search tool ‘Search Live’ globally

ISLAMABAD – Google has rolled out its AI-powered audio search tool, Search Live, in over 200 countries worldwide. The feature was initially launched in the United States in September 2025 and is now available in 98 languages globally.

Search Live allows users to point their phone or tablet camera at any object and ask the AI tool questions about it. The AI then responds in audio format and can provide further clarification or answer follow-up questions.

The feature, similar to Gemini Live, is integrated into the Google app on both Android and iOS devices. Users can access it by opening the Google app and tapping the “Live” button located below the search bar. It also works with Google Lens and the Gemini app for enhanced functionality.

According to a company blog post, users can activate the feature by clicking the new Live icon in the Google app and speaking their questions aloud. Google then generates AI-based audio responses, and users can ask multiple questions consecutively.

The tool is particularly useful for people on the move, such as those traveling in a car or engaged in multitasking. The conversation continues even if other apps are opened, and users can view the AI’s responses in text format through the transcript option.

Additionally, the AI mode history allows users to revisit specific answers and continue interacting with Google for further queries.

Google noted that the global rollout of this feature has been made possible through its new audio and voice model, Gemini 3.1 Flash Live, which supports multiple languages.