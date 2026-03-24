Pakistani film ‘Bullah’ grosses over Rs23.6 million in first two days

LAHORE – A Pakistani action, thriller and adventure film ‘Bullah’ earned over Rs23.6 million within two days of its release as per the industry figures, the reports suggested on Tuesday.

Starring veteran actor Shaan Shahid, the film attracted more than 25,000 viewers on its opening day alone, reflecting a strong start at the domestic box office.

Internationally, the film has also performed well in the United Arab Emirates, where it collected 110,000 dirhams on the first day and 120,000 dirhams on the second day.

The combined domestic and overseas earnings indicate a positive reception for the film in both local and international markets during its initial run.