Canada announces Express Entry visas for Pakistanis, other nationals

ISLAMABAD – Canada is inviting skilled professionals from Pakistan and other countries to apply for permanent residence through targeted, category-based rounds of the Express Entry immigration system.

Currently, it is seeking application from medical doctors, researchers, senior managers with Canadian work experience, French-speaking workers, healthcare and social services personnel, tradespersons, educators, STEM professionals, and those in transport occupations.

Category-based rounds are designed to select candidates based on specific criteria, such as official language proficiency, work experience in designated occupations, and education.

Canada is seeking skilled professionals through these Express Entry categories:

• medical doctors, researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience

• workers with French-language proficiency

• health care and social services professionals

• tradespersons

•… — IRCC (@CitImmCanada) March 26, 2026

The government announces the targeted categories in advance, allowing eligible candidates to prepare their applications.

To participate, candidates must meet the general Express Entry requirements and satisfy the specific criteria outlined for each category.

Once the rounds open, candidates who meet the category requirements are ranked, and the top-ranking individuals are invited to apply for permanent residence.

Eligible candidates are required to apply for the Express Entry within 60 days only.

Canada Permanent Residency Fee

The fee for the Permanent Residency stands at 575 Canadian dollars.