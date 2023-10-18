The two-wheeler market in Pakistan is ruled by leading players like Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki while some of the other bike makers like Road Prince also hold a healthy share.

Road Prince offers a wide range of bikes including commuter, loader rickshaw, and even sports bikes. The Chinese bike assembler is famous among people in light of its competitive pricing, vigorous performance, and wide service network.

Road Prince 70 latest price in Pakistan

Road Prince RP-70 cc – Rs106,500

Road Prince 70 Classic – Rs112,000

Road Prince 70 Passion – Rs116,500

Road Prince 110cc – Rs112,500

Road Prince 125cc – Rs160,000

Road Prince 70 Installment Plans 2023

Road Prince 70cc Classic

Model Original Bike Price Six Month Installment Monthly Installment Total with Installment Road Prince 70cc Classic 112,500 Rs22,800 (first Installment) Rs22,800 Rs136,800

Road Prince 70cc

Model Original Bike Price Six Month Installment Monthly Installment Total with Installment Road Prince 70cc 106,500 Rs21,500 (first Installment) Rs21,500 Rs129,000

Road Prince 125cc