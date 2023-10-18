The two-wheeler market in Pakistan is ruled by leading players like Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki while some of the other bike makers like Road Prince also hold a healthy share.
Road Prince offers a wide range of bikes including commuter, loader rickshaw, and even sports bikes. The Chinese bike assembler is famous among people in light of its competitive pricing, vigorous performance, and wide service network.
Road Prince 70 latest price in Pakistan
Road Prince RP-70 cc – Rs106,500
Road Prince 70 Classic – Rs112,000
Road Prince 70 Passion – Rs116,500
Road Prince 110cc – Rs112,500
Road Prince 125cc – Rs160,000
Road Prince 70 Installment Plans 2023
Road Prince 70cc Classic
|Model
|Original Bike Price
|Six Month Installment
|Monthly Installment
|Total with Installment
|Road Prince 70cc
Classic
|112,500
|Rs22,800
(first Installment)
|Rs22,800
|Rs136,800
Road Prince 70cc
|Model
|Original Bike Price
|Six Month Installment
|Monthly Installment
|Total with Installment
|Road Prince 70cc
|106,500
|Rs21,500
(first Installment)
|Rs21,500
|Rs129,000
Road Prince 125cc
|Model
|Original Bike Price
|Six Month Installment
|Monthly Installment
|Total with Installment
|Road Prince 125cc
|160,000
|Rs32,000
(first Installment)
|Rs32,000
|Rs192,000
Big drop in Honda CD 70, Honda 125 prices? – Check new rates here