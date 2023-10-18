LAHORE – Atlas Honda has denied slashing prices of its motorcycles including Honda CD 70, and Honda CG125.

Some media reports claimed that rupee registered massive gains against US dollar amid decline in petroleum prices.

24 News reported first about a reduction in bike prices. It said price of Honda CD70, one of the most selling two-wheelers in Pakistan, has been decreased by Rs22,000 and its new price now stands at Rs135,900.

Honda CG125 price was said to be slashed by massive Rs33,500 while the Honda CG125 Gold Edition’s price has been cut by Rs38,500.

Amid the reports, the auto-giant said, there is no such update about the price reduction while the prices mentioned on the website remained safe.