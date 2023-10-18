LAHORE – Atlas Honda has announced a cut in prices of its motorcylces including Honda CD 70, and Honda CG125 as rupee has registered massive gains against the US dollar amid decline in petroleum prices.

Reports said the price of Honda CD70, one of the most selling two-wheelers in Pakistan, has been decreased by Rs22,000 and its new price now stands at Rs135,900.

Honda CG125 price has also been slashed by massive Rs33,500 while the Honda CG125 Gold Edition’s price has been cut by Rs38,500.

The new prices will come into effect from October 18, 2023 (today).

Suzuki and Yamaha are expected to decrease the prices of their variants in order to pass on the benefit of rupee appreciation to masses.