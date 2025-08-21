Rizwan signs with St Kitts, Nevis Patriots for CPL 2025

LAHORE – Pakistan’s ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan is set to feature in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 after signing a deal with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Rizwan has been drafted into the squad as a replacement for Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, who has withdrawn from the tournament due to national commitments. The Patriots are expected to formally announce his inclusion within the next few hours.

However, Rizwan’s availability for the team’s upcoming clash against Barbados Royals remains uncertain, as he is yet to secure a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

This will be Rizwan’s second overseas T20 league appearance, having earlier played in Australia’s Big Bash League. The Patriots already have Pakistan’s Naseem Shah and Abbas Afridi in their lineup.

Other Pakistani cricketers participating in this year’s CPL include Usama Mir, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, and Salman Irshad.