Pakistan Shaheens thump Adelaide Strikers in Top End T20 Series match

DARWIN – Maaz Sadaqat’s hundred powered Pakistan Shaheens to a 107-run victory over Adelaide Strikers in the Top End T20 Series match at the DXC Arena on Wednesday evening.

This was Shaheens’ third victory in the event, taking their tally to six points from five matches.

Opting to bat first, Maaz Sadaqat and Yasir Khan provided a solid start with a 149-run opening stand. Yasir was the first to return to the hut after scoring 51 off 35 balls, hitting five fours and a six. This was his second half-century of the tournament.

20-year-old Maaz went on to register his maiden century of the tournament, striking 11 fours and two sixes in his 59-ball knock of 104.

Shaheens’ total was further boosted by a quick-fire 25 off 18 balls from Abdul Samad as they reached 202/6 in the allocated 20 overs.

For Strikers, Harry Manenti bagged three wickets. In reply, Strikers lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 49/5 in the eighth over. They were bundled out for 95 in 16.1 overs. Mackenzie Harvey was the highest scorer for Strikers with a 17-ball 27, laced with five boundaries.

For Shaheens, Faisal Akram and Mehran Mumtaz bagged two wickets apiece, while Mubasir Khan was the most successful bowler, taking three wickets for 19 in three overs.

Pakistan Shaheens will face Nepal on Friday, August 22, at the same venue.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan Shaheens beat Adelaide Strikers by 107 runs

Pakistan Shaheens 202-6 (Maaz Sadaqat 104, Yasir Khan 51, Abdul Samad 25; Harry Manenti 3-31)

Adelaide Strikers 95 all out, 16.1 overs (Mackenzie Harvey 27; Mubasir Khan 3-19, Faisal Akram 2-19, Mehran Mumtaz 2-20)

Player of the match – Maaz Sadaqat (Pakistan Shaheens)