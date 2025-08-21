Will Imran Khan walk free after bail in May 9 cases?

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to PTI founder Imran Khan in eight cases related to the May 9 riots has sparked fresh debate on whether his release is imminent or still distant.

A SC three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi set aside the Lahore High Court’s earlier verdict and approved Khan’s bail petitions.

The top court also summoned both parties to its chamber at 1 pm for issuance of the written order, and raised expectations among the PTI supporters of his early release.

Yet, legal hurdles remain firmly in place.

Khan faces 43 other cases registered in Rawalpindi, mostly tied to protests staged in September, October, and November. Until bail is secured in those cases, his release from prison is unlikely.

Even in the May 9 cases, although bail has been granted, his surety bonds have yet to be submitted. The legal experts point out that the process of fulfilling these formalities could also delay his freedom.

The question now is whether the PTI founder will manage to walk out of jail soon—or whether a web of pending cases will keep him behind bars despite the Supreme Court’s relief.

For Imran Khan’s supporters, the bail is a glimmer of hope. For his critics, it is a reminder that the legal battle is far from over. The coming weeks may determine if this relief translates into actual release, or if Imran Khan’s incarceration will continue.