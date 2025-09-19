Rising violence in India stems from BJP-led govt’s hardline policies, says DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has revealed that solid evidence shows undocumented Afghan nationals are involved in terrorism and organized crime.

Speaking to a German publication on September 5, 2025, the military spokesperson noted that Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for four decades, extending their stay several times on humanitarian grounds.

He emphasized that the original causes of their migration – foreign interference and civil war – no longer exist, and Pakistan has worked systematically for their dignified return.

On regional security, Lt Gen Chaudhry said rising violence in India stems from the government’s hardline policies, adding that New Delhi often shifts blame for its internal issues outward while backing subversive actions inside Pakistan.

He pointed out that Pakistan has presented international forums with proof of Indian military officers’ direct involvement in terrorism. He also urged the global community to play its part in resolving the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

The DG ISPR stressed that Pakistan rejected all non-state actors and clarified that no individual or group has the authority to declare jihad apart from the state. He added that Pakistan has been a frontline nation in the fight against terrorism, making tremendous sacrifices.

He further stated that American weapons abandoned in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal are now being used by militant groups—a concern even raised by Washington. He also underlined Pakistan’s constructive ties with China and recalled US President Donald Trump’s role during periods of heightened tensions between Pakistan and India.

Additionally, he noted that the United States has declared the banned Majid Brigade a global terrorist organization, while several militants killed in Balochistan were falsely listed as missing persons.