Over $2m raised for Palestinians at London charity concert

LONDON – More than $2 million was raised for Palestinians at a charity concert titled “Together for Palestine” held at Wembley Arena.

The star-studded event brought together international artists including Bastille, James Blake, Paloma Faith and several Palestinian performers.

A young singer also delivered a special tribute song.

Hollywood actors Florence Pugh, Nicola Coughlan and Benedict Cumberbatch attended the event while journalist Mehdi Hasan and UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine Francesca Albanese addressed the audience.

Announcing the fundraising total, actress Jameela Jamil and musician Brian Eno said the initiative had successfully collected $2 million.

Mehdi Hasan, in his remarks, called on people worldwide to raise their voices in support of Palestine.