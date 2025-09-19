AGL72.32▼ -0.32 (0.00%)AIRLINK161▲ 0.21 (0.00%)BOP26.18▲ 2.3 (0.10%)CNERGY8.7▲ 0.29 (0.03%)DCL15.4▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)DFML36.4▼ -0.05 (0.00%)DGKC247.45▲ 1.38 (0.01%)FCCL59.48▲ 0.48 (0.01%)FFL22.1▲ 0.59 (0.03%)HUBC204.51▲ 6.82 (0.03%)HUMNL16.97▼ -0.08 (0.00%)KEL5.93▲ 0.18 (0.03%)KOSM8.14▲ 0.18 (0.02%)MLCF108.3▲ 0.17 (0.00%)NBP191.5▲ 1.81 (0.01%)OGDC273.9▲ 1.78 (0.01%)PAEL56.25▲ 0.66 (0.01%)PIBTL14.14▲ 0.85 (0.06%)PPL190.2▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)PRL36.86▲ 0.08 (0.00%)PTC26.04▲ 1.8 (0.07%)SEARL119.35▼ -2.47 (-0.02%)TELE10.1▲ 0.34 (0.03%)TOMCL71.8▲ 2.83 (0.04%)TPLP12.05▼ -0.04 (0.00%)TREET27▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TRG79.31▲ 2.55 (0.03%)UNITY29.29▲ 0.73 (0.03%)WTL1.78▲ 0 (0.00%)
Friday, September 19, 2025

Suzuki reduces prices of Alto, Swift, other variants massively

MUMBAI – Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest automaker, announced has announced a significant price cut across its vehicle range, in addition to the recent GST reduction.

The limited-time offer, available until December 31, is designed to encourage two-wheeler users to shift towards owning cars, thereby widening affordability and boosting demand in the country’s growing automobile market.

The company has decreased the price of the S-Presso by 1.29 lakh Indian rupees and the Alto K10 saw a dip of 1.07 lakh Indian rupees

The Ignis variant now starts at 5.35 lakh Indian rupees following a reduction of ₹71,300, while the Swift is priced just under ₹6 lakh after a cut of 84,600 Indian rupees.

Similarly, the Baleno price begins at under ₹6 lakh after a decrease of ₹86,000, and the Dzire is available at ₹6.23 lakh after a reduction of ₹87,700.

The Invicto now carries a starting price of ₹24.97 lakh after a cut of ₹61,700.

In the SUV segment, the Fronx is priced at ₹6.84 lakh following a decline of ₹1.12 lakh, while the Brezza is available at ₹8.25 lakh with a similar cut.

