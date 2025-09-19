Suzuki reduces prices of Alto, Swift, other variants massively

MUMBAI – Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest automaker, announced has announced a significant price cut across its vehicle range, in addition to the recent GST reduction.

The limited-time offer, available until December 31, is designed to encourage two-wheeler users to shift towards owning cars, thereby widening affordability and boosting demand in the country’s growing automobile market.

The company has decreased the price of the S-Presso by 1.29 lakh Indian rupees and the Alto K10 saw a dip of 1.07 lakh Indian rupees

The Ignis variant now starts at 5.35 lakh Indian rupees following a reduction of ₹71,300, while the Swift is priced just under ₹6 lakh after a cut of 84,600 Indian rupees.

Similarly, the Baleno price begins at under ₹6 lakh after a decrease of ₹86,000, and the Dzire is available at ₹6.23 lakh after a reduction of ₹87,700.

The Invicto now carries a starting price of ₹24.97 lakh after a cut of ₹61,700.

In the SUV segment, the Fronx is priced at ₹6.84 lakh following a decline of ₹1.12 lakh, while the Brezza is available at ₹8.25 lakh with a similar cut.