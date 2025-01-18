Reviving National Broadcasters

PTV and Radio Pakistan are two pillars of the country’s media landscape, with a long-standing history of contribution to national unity, culture and information dissemination. The approval of new business plans for both PTV and Radio Pakistan by the government reflect a commitment to strengthening these national assets.

One key factor contributing to inefficiencies at PTV has been the political patronage system, where each government has inducted its own people, often irrespective of merit. This not only places undue financial strain on the organization but also impacts its operational efficiency. While any decision to address the issue of overstaffing is welcomed, the government must ensure that, in the future, recruitment is carried out strictly on merit, focusing on professional expertise and the ability to drive PTV’s mission forward. Turning to Radio Pakistan, we believe there is a shortage of staff in key professional departments as no induction has made over the last many years. Hence this matter should be addressed on a priority basis. Furthermore, Radio Pakistan’s vast land holdings, often located at prime locations across various cities, represent an untapped revenue stream. Past business plans have failed to materialize, but now is the time for concrete action. These properties should be utilized transparently for revenue generation, such as through leasing or partnerships. In addition, new avenues for generating income should be explored, including potential collaborations with the private sector, digital platforms and community engagement programs. These efforts will help the organization to gradually achieve financial self-sufficiency. Both PTV and Radio Pakistan have immense potential and with a strategic vision, these institutions can be revived to their former glory. The current reform efforts are a positive step forward, but it is crucial that the government follows through on these plans with focus and determination. We look forward to seeing the transformative changes that will help these national treasures evolve and thrive in the modern age.