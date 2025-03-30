Pakistan is witnessing a transformation in its mineral exploration sector and much of this progress can be attributed to continued support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Most recently, discoveries of vast reserves of antimony in Balochistan and confirmation of gold, copper, nickel and cobalt deposits in Gilgit-Baltistan are indeed significant ones.

Balochistan is a resource rich province.

Alongside this significant antimony discovery, the province is also home to the RekoDiq gold and copper project.

While these discoveries in Balochistan are encouraging, they are just the beginning.

The province’s vast mineral wealth is still waiting to be fully exploited.

It is essential that these efforts are accompanied by robust infrastructure development and establishment of local industries to create long-term, sustainable growth.

But any forward progress in Balochistan’s mineral exploration is contingent on addressing its existing security challenges.

Anti Pakistan elements are active to sabotage the exploitation of Balochistan’s natural resources.

It is imperative that these elements are dealt with swiftly and effectively, ensuring that peace and security prevail.

Equally important is the need for a political process that addresses grievances of the Baloch people.

For exploitation of natural resources, it is essential that local population feels included and that their rights are respected.

The Baloch people must receive their fair share of wealth generated from these resources, as this will help foster an environment of trust and cooperation.

Only through cooperation, security and political dialogue can full potential of Balochistan’s mineral wealth be realised.

If this balance is achieved, the province’s vast resources have the power to reshape country’s economic future, creating prosperity not just for Balochistan but for Pakistan as a whole.