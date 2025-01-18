Al-Qadir Trust verdict

AFTER several postponements, the Special Accountability Court on Friday sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan to 14 years in prison and a fine of one million rupees in the Al-Qadir Trust reference based on a 190 million pound financial scandal. He has been found guilty of corruption and abuse of power while his spouse and co-accused Bushra Bibi has been sentenced to seven years in prison and a fine of 500,000 rupees. Judge Nasir Javed Rana ordered the government to take Al-Qadir University into its custody. Under the NAB Ordinance, the accused have been disqualified from holding any government or public office for 10 years and also banned from dealing with any national financial institution and banks.

There are two extremely conflicting viewpoints on the case with the government spokespersons describing it as an open and shut case and the PTI leadership labelling it as politically motivated claiming the amount was invested in a noble cause and Imran Khan was not a beneficiary. However, political rhetoric notwithstanding, the judge has penned down a 148-page judgement, which says the prosecution’s case was based on documentary evidence, which was found to be credible and coherent, while the defence had been unable to discredit the prosecution’s witnesses or create reasonable doubt in the case. The verdicts marks the first conviction for the former PM and PTI founder in a corruption matter, as his earlier convictions in the cipher, iddat and Toshakhana cases did not involve allegations of corruption. To substantiate its allegations against the former premier, the prosecution submitted the evidence related to the revenue record of the land and an evaluation report of equipment procured for the university, the record of Bani Gala land purchased and transferred in the name of Farhat Shahzadi by Malik Riaz’s son, minutes of the cabinet meeting, a confidentiality deed, the Foreign Ministry’s correspondence with the National Crime Agency of the UK. Cabinet members including Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, while reacting to the verdict, said the law and the Constitution take their own course and criminal cases must not be politicized.

Dubbing the case as a robbery, Khawaja Asif alleged that for the first time in the history of the country federal cabinet approved a robbery at the instance of the then Prime Minister. However, PTI leaders, while speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, strongly denounced the verdict, terming it “unjust”, “shameful” and a case of “political victimization.” They called the verdict a black day and alleged that it amounted to make mockery of the justice system. In a message on ‘X’ Imran Khan himself denounced the verdict and vowed he will never compromise on principles or the fight for true freedom for the nation. He also attacked the judiciary adding its credibility stands eroded further due to the latest decision. However, we believe that instead of politicizing cases, these should be contested seriously before the judiciary. The PTI leaders have the option of appeals against the verdict and they have already indicated to resort to this course, which augurs well. It is also satisfying that the founding Chairman of the party also urged his workers and supporters not to panic and remain calm. This is the saner approach as recourse to violent reaction always complicates things. It is also encouraging that statements of leaders from both sides indicate that the outcome of the Al-Qadir Trust case will not affect the ongoing process of negotiations. It is, however, clear that difficulties of the PTI have increased due to the conviction of its leaders. Bushra Bibi, who was effectively leading the party, has again been arrested and kept in Adiala jail. However, there are expectations that the political atmosphere can definitely improve if the dialogue process is allowed to succeed.