Revamping of public sector housing business model inevitable: Mehmood

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that public sector housing business model is very instrumental in ensuring rapid urbanisation as increased climate challenges have put a huge strain on these entities.

Innovative, dynamic and rational revamping of public sector business model, for providing more ease of doing business to the private sector, is inevitable for managing future needs, the minister said.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of a committee, constituted by the chief minister to look into the issues being faced by various authorities of HUD&PHE Department and to suggest amendments for solutions to the problems of such entities.

SMBR Shaukat Ali, Member (Colonies) Sohail Shahzad, Secretary (Housing) Nasim Sadiq, Registrar (Cooperatives) Faisal Zahoor and representatives of law and other departments attended the meeting.

The minister said that comprehensive recommendations are being compiled and relevant laws are being simplified to provide necessary relief to the stakeholders.