Security beefed up in city

DIG Operations Lahore Shehzad Akbar on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to further beef up security in the provincial metropolis to maintain law and order.

In this regard, he issued necessary directions to all the divisional SPs to review security arrangements in their respective divisions and set up pickets for thorough checking of suspects.

He also directed the officials to properly check all vehicles at entry and exist points of the city.

The DIG said that the police would conduct search operations on daily basis in every division to maintain law and order.

All divisional SPs have been directed to brief policemen about sensitivity of the duty and security threats, the CCPO added.

The personnel of Dolphin force and Police Response Unit (PRU) have also been directed to conduct patrolling regularly.

The policemen have been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspected elements and activities, he added.—APP

