130 agri graduates to be imparted training: Buzdar Delegation of Sikh leaders from Amritsar calls on CM

Amraiz Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said 130 agriculture graduates would be given training with an amount of Rs200 million.

He said this while presiding over a meeting which reviewed efforts to provide facilities to farmers and development of the agriculture sector here on Friday. It was decided in the meeting to start internship programme for agriculture graduates.

Usman Buzdar said that a new programme for the promotion of floriculture would be launched in the province and in this programme Rs 400 million would be spent.

He said the country’s economy would strengthen with the development of the agriculture sector, adding that rights of farmers would be protected in future as well.

The CM said the incumbent government had given due price to growers of wheat and sugarcane for their hardwork.

Usman Buzdar said that sugarcane growers would get due price for their crop in the coming season as well. He directed the relevant authority to keep monitoring Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagra and Rahim Yar Khan areas round-the-clock and all resources should be utilized to protect the crops from damage.

He said spray should be carried out properly till the elimination of Locusts besides the surveillance on daily basis.

The chief minister said a comprehensive planning should be evolved to protect crops from the attack of Locusts in future and the federal government and relevant departments should also be contacted in this regard.

He was briefed that three camps had been set up in Bahawalpur and three in Rahim Yar Khan whereas 16 surveillance teams were available in fields for the eradication of locusts.

Usman Buzdar said that special focus should be made on research for the promotion of the agriculture sector besides making efforts to enhance capacity of agriculture research institutes.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial and others were also present.

Moreover, a delegation of Sikh leaders, coming from Amritsar, on Friday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM Office. Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Sardar Mahinder Pal Singh was also present. Sikh leaders from Amritsar thanked the chief minister Punjab for Baba Guru Nanak University project in Nankana Sahib.

Sardar Mahinder Pal Singh, while lauding the services of Chief Minister Punjab, said that Sardar Usman Buzdar had won the hearts of Sikh community of Pakistan as well as India. Baba Guru Nanak University project was a historic step of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he added.

Sikh leader Bikram Jeet Singh Lati said: “We will always be thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.”

A Sikh leader Charan Jeet Singh said that Baba Guru Nanak University would become the best educational institute of the region. The CM informed the Sikh leaders regarding Baba Guru Nanak University project.