Residents protest over shortage of essential goods in Kurram

Convoy of 80 trucks leaves for affected area

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

As large scale protests have erupted in Parachinar over severe shortages of food, medicine and other essential caused by road blockades, as convoy of over 80 trucks loaded with essential supplies, including fruit, vegetables, poultry, and other goods finally departed from Tal to Kurram district on Monday. Security around the Kurram aid convoy has been tightened after a violent attack last week delayed its journey.

The uncertainty continues to surround the Kurram tribal district following the attack on forces convoy where the Deputy Commissioner along with few men in uniform were injured seriously on Saturday.

The convoy was initially scheduled to reach Kurram on January 4 but remained stranded in Tal due to safety concerns. To guarantee its secure transit, authorities have announced a curfew along the main highway.

Meanwhile, demonstrators near Mandoori in Lower Kurram are staging a sit-in. They demand the full implementation of the apex committee’s decisions. These include disarmament of feuding groups, the removal of bunkers, and compensation for businesses affected by months-long disruptions.

The Kurram aid convoy aims to provide relief to the region which is plagued with militancy and blood shed over the decades. In fact Kurram, a district of more than 600,000 residents near Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan, has long been a hotspot for sectarian violence.

The Kurram district was also declared “disaster-hit” by the KP provincial government with authorities airlifting medical supplies to the area and evacuating people in critical need.