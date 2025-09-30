Rawalpindi reports 17 new dengue cases in last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI -At least 17 new dengue cases have been reported in Rawalpindi over the past 24 hours, the health officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The official data showed that a total of 10,816 patients have been screened for dengue in the city this year, out of which 656 cases have been confirmed. Currently, 61 patients are under treatment in various hospitals. No fatalities have been reported so far in 2025.

The Health Department stated that 1,499 dengue surveillance teams have so far inspected over 5.3 million houses. Of these, 157,073 households tested positive for dengue larvae. In addition, 1.4 million spot checks were conducted, with 21,021 positive samples recorded. Larvae were found at 178,094 sites, which were subsequently destroyed.

The authorities also reported that 4,265 FIRs have been registered, 1,813 buildings sealed, and 3,415 challans issued for violations of dengue SOPs. Fines amounting to over Rs105 million were imposed in cases where larvae were found.

Areas including Dhoke Mangtal, Dhoke Babu Irfan, Koontrila, Pindora, and Dhamial were identified as hotspots with dengue larvae and patients. Cases were also reported from Kotha Kalan, Hazara Colony, Chak Jalal Din, and Ward 2 of Wah Cantt.

The officials urged citizens to cooperate with dengue surveillance teams and ensure that breeding sites are eliminated to prevent further spread of the virus.