Sindh launches campaign to boost livestock productivity in Thar

KARACHI – Sindh’s Livestock & Fisheries Department and Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam are collaborating with Thar Foundation to boost livestock productivity in the region.

Covering 23 villages across Thar Coal Block II and Gorano, the program focuses on training, improved husbandry practices, and mobile veterinary services for healthier herds and higher milk yields, with farmers reporting income gains of 15–20 per cent.

So far, more than 650 farmers have taken part in intensive training sessions on livestock management, commercial practices, and sustainability. The training sessions have also empowered women to play a more active role in household decision-making related to animal health. Vaccination and deworming campaigns have reached nearly 22,000 and 37,000 animals, respectively.

This effort builds on recent livestock initiatives, including a visit by a senior delegation from IUCN Pakistan to Tharparkar this week, where they engaged with local government and Thar Foundation representatives to develop a grazing land management and conservation policy.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns that livestock numbers are exceeding the land’s natural capacity, placing pressure on pastures and animal health. Since livestock rearing remains a key source of income for local communities, the effort aims to assess rangeland conditions, promote improved grazing practices and equip farmers with knowledge to conserve natural resources.

The delegation, comprising grazing land experts, foresters, and development professionals, also met with the Forest Department’s Grazing Land Management Wing, as well as the Livestock and Wildlife Departments and livestock farmers from nearby villages.