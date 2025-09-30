NCCIA submits challan against Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ail Chatha in tweet case

ISLAMABAD- National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Tuesday submitted seven-page challenge before District Sessions Court against renowned human rights activists and lawyer Imaan Mazari and her husband Hadi Ali Chatha in a case related to controversial tweets case.

The NCCIA nominated Imaan Mazari and her husband Chatha as accused.

According to the challan, the prosecution listed four witnesses, all officials of the NCCIA. They include Sub-Inspector Shahroze Riaz, Waseem Khan, Technical Assistant Anees Rehman and Assistant Director Imran Haider.

The challan also contains the text of various tweets posted by Imaan Mazari, which, according to investigators, were retweeted by her husband, Hadi Ali Chatha.

The case pertained to alleged controversial tweets deemed objectionable by the authorities, with the prosecution now formally moving forward with court proceedings.

Earlier, the Islamabad District and Sessions Court had cancelled the arrest warrants of lawyer and rights activist Imaan Mazari and her husband, advocate Hadi Ali Chatha in a controversial tweet case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka passed the order.

Both Mazari and Chatha appeared before the court during the hearing. After their appearance, the judge withdrew the arrest warrants and adjourned further proceedings until September 29.

Earlier, on September 22, the same court had issued arrest warrants for Mazari and Chatha, directing authorities to arrest and present them before the court on September 24, after they failed to respond to multiple summons.

The duo had earlier secured transit bail until October 9, 2025 from the Peshawar High Court (PHC).