Ramazan Relief: Petrol now available at discounted price of Rs254 per litre at THIS fuel station

Ramadan Relief Petrol Now Available At Discounted Price Of Rs254 Per Litre At This Fuel Station
ISLAMABAD – People across the world are lowering prices during Ramadan as gesture to ease the financial strain, and usually it goes otherwise in Pakistan, until a recent case of special discount on Petrol and diesel prices.

The heartwarming gesture was reported from Narowaal where a petrol station owner slashed prices of petrol, offering discount of Rs3 compared to the official rate of 255 to curb financial strain during the holy month.

The petrol station owner Ashfaq emphasized spirit of charity during Islam’s sacred month, as he sets an example to pass on relief. He was of view that helping others brings blessings, and it also enhances wealth when shared as Ramadan is not a time to maximize profits.

Looking ahead to Eidul Fitr, the fuel station owner planning to boost discounted prices, as he will be sold at Rs10 less than the official rate for the entire day.

Ashfaq responded that special discounted prices wooed more customers, but he remains committed to prioritizing goodwill over financial gain during this time.

Ramadan Petrol Price

Ahead of Pakistan, the federal government lowered fuel prices for first two weeks of Ramadan. Petrol prices have decreased by Rs0.50, now at Rs255.63 per litre, while high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs5.31, priced at Rs258.64 per litre.

Kerosene oil prices have also dropped by Rs3.53 to Rs168.12 per litre. These adjustments reflect regular updates based on international market conditions.

Web Desk (Lahore)

