AGL51.72▲ 3.2 (0.07%)AIRLINK174.28▼ -12.81 (-0.07%)BOP12.51▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.35▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL8.81▲ 0.1 (0.01%)DFML44.22▼ -1.32 (-0.03%)DGKC118.9▼ -2.09 (-0.02%)FCCL39.77▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)FFL14.61▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)HUBC131.79▲ 0.58 (0.00%)HUMNL12.97▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)KEL4.42▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM6.02▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF52.86▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)NBP79.1▼ -0.91 (-0.01%)OGDC211.76▼ -0.83 (0.00%)PAEL41.76▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PIBTL9.41▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)PPL170.87▼ -2.42 (-0.01%)PRL33.16▼ -0.97 (-0.03%)PTC23.23▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)SEARL84.77▼ -3.32 (-0.04%)TELE7.98▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL31.35▼ -0.95 (-0.03%)TPLP10.78▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET20.21▼ -0.6 (-0.03%)TRG58.86▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)UNITY28.69▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)WTL1.41▲ 0 (0.00%)

Chughtai Lab, depilex among 90 buildings sealed in Lahore

Auto Draft
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 90 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different parts of Lahore on Monday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 27 buildings in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 33 in Subzazar Housing Scheme, and 30 in Shadman, Shah Jamal, Gulshan-e-Ravi, and Shadbagh for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include depilex Beauty Clinic, Chughtai Lab, Paradise Pharmacy, Lahore Leads University, Data Motors, private clinic, private schools, gym, book shop, food outlets, shops, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises across Lahore.

Gana Khana among 75 buildings demolished/sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Ramazan Relief: Petrol now available at discounted price of Rs254 per litre at THIS fuel station

  • Featured, Pakistan

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; more intermittent rains predicted

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Punjab weather; more intermittent rains expected

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan weather; more intermittent rains likely

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer