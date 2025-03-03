Chughtai Lab, depilex among 90 buildings sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 90 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different parts of Lahore on Monday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 27 buildings in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 33 in Subzazar Housing Scheme, and 30 in Shadman, Shah Jamal, Gulshan-e-Ravi, and Shadbagh for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include depilex Beauty Clinic, Chughtai Lab, Paradise Pharmacy, Lahore Leads University, Data Motors, private clinic, private schools, gym, book shop, food outlets, shops, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises across Lahore.