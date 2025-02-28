UHS discusses collaboration with Iranian medical universities

LAHORE – Dr Asghar Masoudi, Director General of Khana-e-Farhang of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lahore, visited the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Friday.

He met with Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, and senior faculty members to discuss collaboration between Iranian medical universities and UHS.

Dr Masoudi emphasized the deep historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Iran, noting their shared values and traditions. He highlighted that the first Director of Khana-e-Farhang in Lahore was the renowned poet and Sufi scholar Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum.

He also recalled that Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan after its independence, while Pakistan was the first to congratulate Iran on its Islamic Revolution.

Referring to the popularity of Allama Iqbal’s poetry and philosophy in Iran, Dr Masoudi stated that Iranian poets continue to hold great affection for Pakistan. He further elaborated on Iran’s advancements in medical sciences, particularly in robotics, following the revolution.

He noted that Pakistani students consider Iran a favorable destination for education, with over 100 Iranian students enrolling in various institutions in Lahore last year.

During the meeting, discussions were also held regarding a letter from the Iranian Consul General to the Chief Minister of Punjab concerning collaboration in pediatric heart surgery.

Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed the Punjab government’s desire to invite Iranian pediatric heart surgeons to perform surgeries on children with congenital heart defects. In this regard, the Director General of Khana-e-Farhang facilitated a telephonic conversation between the Punjab Health Minister and Iran’s Deputy Minister of Health, who assured full cooperation.

Meanwhile, UHS Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Nadia Naseem briefed the delegation on opportunities for Iranian students in Punjab’s medical colleges, including admissions, postgraduate programs, short courses, internships, and summer schools.

She also highlighted potential areas of collaboration in digital education, teleconsultation, and medical journalism.