Federal schools new timings for Ramadan 2025 announced

Federal Schools New Timings For Ramadan 2025 Announced
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has revised timings for all federal educational institutions during the holy month of Ramazan 2025.

The new timings will come into effect from first Ramazan while the federal schools will automatically revert to those being observed prior to the holy month.

Islamabad School Timings for Ramadan

As per the schedule, the double shift federal schools 8:00 am to 12:00 pm from Monday to Thursday with Friday classes running till 12:00 pm. The evening shifts schools will operate from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

However, the single shift schools will run from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Meanwhile, The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold an important meeting today (February) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital city Peshawar to sight the moon of Ramazan 2025.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azam will preside over the meeting which will record testimonies regarding the moon sighting.

The final decision regarding the moon sighting, which marks the start of the holy month of fasting, will be made by the central committee.

The national space agency SUPARCO has predicted that Ramazan moon would not be visible on February 28 Friday, as it has predicted that the holy month would start on March 2, 2025.

Our Correspondent

