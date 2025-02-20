Ramazan 2025 moon updates: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting schedule announced

ISLAMABAD – A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held in Peshawar to sight the moon of Ramazan 2025 as efforts have been initiated to ensure that the holy month begins on same day in Pakistan.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced that the meeting to sight the Ramazan moon will be held on February 28, 2025, in Peshawar.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs further stated that Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will hold meetings at their respective locations.

The final announcement regarding the moon sighting will be made by the central committee.

Ramazan 2025 Moon Predictions

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has a shared a prediction in this regard.

It said the new moon of Ramzan 1446 AH will born on crossing conjunction point at 05:45 Pakistan Standard Time on Feb 28. “Astronomical parameters of new moon and average cloud amounts at Pilot Balloon Observatories of Pakistan Meteorological Department are attached herewith,” it said.

According to astronomical parameters, the Met Office said there is “No Chance of sighting the new moon of Ramzan 1446 AH on the evening of 28-02-2025 i.e on 29th Shaban 1446”.

As per the Met Office prediction, it will be 30-day Shaban month and the holy month of fasting would commence on March 2.

So the first Roza of Ramzan 2025 will be observed on March 2, Sunday.