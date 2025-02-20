Lahore, Punjab weather; more rains, gusty winds predicted

LAHORE – Lahore and parts of Punjab received rainfall of varying intensities, with experts predicting the wet spell to continue intermittently on Thursday.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), westerly wave prevails over upper and central parts of Pakistan.

Under these weather conditions, more intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are predicted in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Mangla, Attock, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Okara, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh on Thursday.

Cloudy weather with intermittent rains, gusty winds, and snowfall is predicted in Murree, Galiyat, and surrounding areas.

The authorities have warned about the possibility of avalanches/landslides in Murree and Galliyat. Tourists have been advised to remain cautious.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 13 °C and 15°C on Friday and 14 °C and 16°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lahore and parts of Punjab received rainfall of varying intensities during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Islamabad (Golra 33, City 24), Rawalpindi (Bokra 31, Chaklala 23, Shamsabad 23), Attock 22, Faisalabad 20, Lahore (Airport) Jhelum, Jhang, 17, Chakwal 16, Murree 15, Gujranwala, Kasur 14, Lahore (City), Sheikhupura 13, Islamabad (Airport), Sialkot City 10, Sialkot (Airport) 09, Toba Tek Singh, Okara, Kot Addo 08, Hafizabad, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur (Airport) 07, Narowal 05, DG Khan 04, Multan (City, Airport), Sargodha, Noorpur Thal, Sahiwal, Khanpur 03, Karor (Leh) 02, Khanewal, Rahim Yar Khan 01

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab, where the temperature dropped 01°C below the freezing point. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 82 per cent.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 13°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 89 per cent.