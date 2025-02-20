Toyota Yaris 1.3 updated five-year installment plan in Pakistan for 2025

KARACHI – An impressive blend of refined elegance and strong performance makes Toyota Yaris a better choice for those looking for mid-range sedan in Pakistan.

The hatchback has given a tough time to its competitor Honda City in auto market.

The exterior of the all-new Toyota Yaris exudes superiority, blending modern aesthetics with a powerful framework and elevated appearance.

It comes with MID system that ensures convenience while driving, Eco wallet and fuel economy records, It also ensures comprehensive drive information at your fingertips

Toyota Yaris is a testament to its engineering excellence as it delivers exhilarating driving experiences. It comes in two powerful engine formations: 1.3L NR Shifting of gears provides excellent driving performance and fuel efficiency.

When it comes to safety, it features three airbags to ensure the safety of the riders to save them from severe impacts.

Toyota Yaris 1.3 Variants

The variants of Toyota Yaris include 1.3 GLI MT, 1.3 GLI CVT, 1.3 ATIV MT, 1.3 ATIV CVT.

Toyota Yaris 1.3 Ex-Factory Prices Feb 2025

The ex-factory price of Toyota Yaris 1.3 GLI MT stands at Rs4,479,000 while CVT variant is available for Rs4,760,000 in Pakistan.

Similarly, the price of 1.3 ATIV MT stands at Rs4,730,000 while Toyota Yaris 1.3 ATIV CVT is available for Rs5,604,000 in Pakistan.

The price of Toyota Yaris 1.5 ATIV X CVT – Beige interior stands at Rs6,255,000 and 1.5 ATIV X CVT – Black interior is available for Rs6,319,000.

Installment Plan for Toyota Yaris 1.3

The Meezan Bank offers easy installment plans for Toyota Yaris in Pakistan. All the followed five-year plans have been calculated with 30% down payment and 15 % residual value.

For Yaris 1.3 GLI MT, the buyer need to pay Rs1,346,800 in wake of upfront amount while the monthly installment will be Rs82,699 for sixty months.

The upfront amount for 1.3 GLI CVT will be Rs1,431,100 while the monthly installment for five-year period will be Rs87,523.

Similarly, the buyer will deposit Rs1,422,100 in wake of upfront amount for Yaris 1.3 ATIV MT while the monthly installment will be Rs87,008.

For Yaris 1.3 ATIV CVT, the upfront amount stands at Rs1,684,300 while the monthly installment will be Rs102,014.