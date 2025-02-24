Army Chief, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz grace Closing Ceremony of Horse and Cattle Show 2025

LAHORE – The famous Horse and Cattle Show ends with spectacular ceremony attended by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

The 16-day Horse and Cattle Show came to spectacular end with a grand closing ceremony, as the highly anticipated event set a record with millions of participants. People from all walks of life, families, and international athletes attended the flagship event.

The thrilling competitions and cultural showcases amused tens of thousands, including children, with the lively atmosphere. International athletes from 13 countries, including Turkey, Dubai, Baku, Ukraine, and Ethiopia, participated in various events, with foreign participants praising the show as exceptional.

For the first time in Lahore, the Shandur Polo matches captivated spectators, while the dog show at Jilani Park featuring pedigree dogs garnered particular interest from pet lovers. The seven-day tent pegging competition featured international teams, while thrilling Buzkashi, archery, and equestrian sports further heightened the excitement.

Cultural performances, including those at the Punjab Cultural Nights, showcased the region’s rich traditions. Special performances dedicated to Gilgit-Baltistan’s culture highlighted the diversity of the province. Additionally, competitions for high-milk-yielding livestock, a special flower exhibition by the Parks and Horticulture Authority, and a Children’s Festival at Bagh-e-Jinnah added even more vibrancy to the celebration.

The grand closing ceremony, graced by CM Maryam Nawaz and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, featured tent pegging, a mesmerizing drone show, and a breathtaking fireworks display. Traditional sports like Rustam Punjab wrestling match were also showcased, along with performances from renowned artists such as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Arif Lohar.