Karachi, Sindh weather; Light rain likely

KARACHI – Light rains and gusty winds are likely in Karachi and parts of Sindh on Monday night and Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave prevails over western parts of Pakistan, which will likely grip most parts tomorrow.

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather with light rains and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Kashmore and surroundings on Monday night. Partly cloudy weather with drizzle is likely in Karachi and coastal areas of Sindh.

On Tuesday, dry weather is likely in most districts of the province. However, partly cloudy weather with drizzle may occur in Karachi and coastal areas of the province.

Karachi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 17°C and 19°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 18°C and 20°C on Thursday.

Hyderabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 16°C and 18°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 17°C and 19°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Mohenjo-Daro and Mithi remained the coldest places in Sindh, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 12°C.

In Karachi, minimum temperature was recorded at 18°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 49 per cent.

In Hyderabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 17°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 47 per cent.