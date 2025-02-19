PPSC shares Feb Exams Schedule; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) shared exam schedule for several positions, set to take place from February 23 to February 26, 2025, Sunday to Wednesday.

The exams will be conducted across five major cities in Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

PPSC Exams Schedule 2025

Positions Department Assistant Director Planning Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Municipal Officer Local Government and Community Development Department Psychologist Recruitment Exam Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department Assistant Director Nursing Specialized Healthcare Department Sub-Engineer Gujranwala Development Authority Medical Officer Multan Development Authority Additional Director and Other Positions Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs

In addition to the exams, the provincial agency announced final result for Assistant position in the Cooperative Department.

Candidates from various regions of Punjab are advised to check their specific exam locations and timings to ensure they are well-prepared.