AGL58.05▲ 0.06 (0.00%)AIRLINK188.75▼ -0.01 (0.00%)BOP12.94▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.22▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.86▲ 0.14 (0.02%)DFML51.2▼ -0.51 (-0.01%)DGKC111.84▲ 1.77 (0.02%)FCCL40.55▲ 1.84 (0.05%)FFL15.1▲ 0.26 (0.02%)HUBC132.5▼ -1.91 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.45▲ 0.12 (0.01%)KEL4.88▲ 0.65 (0.15%)KOSM6.48▲ 0.63 (0.11%)MLCF47.14▲ 0.25 (0.01%)NBP78.59▼ -1.06 (-0.01%)OGDC204.8▼ -0.94 (0.00%)PAEL38.99▼ -0.09 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▲ 0.27 (0.03%)PPL173.65▼ -0.96 (-0.01%)PRL34.1▲ 0.42 (0.01%)PTC23.49▲ 0.41 (0.02%)SEARL99▲ 0.48 (0.00%)TELE8.19▲ 0.13 (0.02%)TOMCL32.41▲ 0.21 (0.01%)TPLP12.12▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET21.76▲ 0.7 (0.03%)TRG61.11▲ 0.81 (0.01%)UNITY30.47▲ 0.88 (0.03%)WTL1.48▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

PPSC shares Feb Exams Schedule; full details here

Ppsc Shares Feb Exams Schedule Full Details Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) shared exam schedule for several positions, set to take place from February 23 to February 26, 2025, Sunday to Wednesday.

The exams will be conducted across five major cities in Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

PPSC Exams Schedule 2025

Positions Department
Assistant Director Planning Lahore Development Authority (LDA)
Municipal Officer Local Government and Community Development Department
Psychologist Recruitment Exam Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department
Assistant Director Nursing Specialized Healthcare Department
Sub-Engineer Gujranwala Development Authority
Medical Officer Multan Development Authority
Additional Director and Other Positions Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs

In addition to the exams, the provincial agency announced final result for Assistant position in the Cooperative Department.

Candidates from various regions of Punjab are advised to check their specific exam locations and timings to ensure they are well-prepared.

PMS Written Exam 2024 Schedule revealed by PPSC; details inside

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan weather; intermittent rains expected

  • Pakistan

Pak Navy, Royal Saudi Forces wrap up latest joint exercise ‘Affaa Al Sahel’ in Karachi

  • Featured, Pakistan

Ramadan 2025 Timings announced for schools; full details here

  • Pakistan

PAC uncovers extension of EBD CEO without PM’s approval

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer